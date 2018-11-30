Slipknot’s New Album To Release In Mid-2019

The band's frontman Corey Taylor tweeted that they'll be in the studio in January, and that album will release in the middle of 2019.

Fans who have been eagerly anticipating the new album from Slipknot won’t have to wait too much longer as the metal band will enter the studio to record the new record in January of 2019. From there, the plan is to release the album in the middle of 2019, as reported by Metal Hammer.

As of this writing, the album has yet to receive a title, but it is the band’s sixth major studio record. Previously, they released their self-titled debut, IOWA, Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses, All Hope is Gone, and .5 The Gray Chapter.

A fan on Twitter said, “I mean, @CoreyTaylorRock said January 2020” in regards to the release of the new album.

Corey Taylor cleared up the band’s plan in a response. He said, “No no- 2019. That’s what I said. Recording in Jan. Album out middle of 2019.”

No no- 2019. That’s what I said. Recording in Jan. Album out middle of 2019. — Sofa King Awesome (@CoreyTaylorRock) November 28, 2018

Currently, Slipknot is scheduled to hit the road and tour around Europe over the summer of 2019, so it would make sense for the album to drop around that time. That would allow the tour to support the new album’s release. The band hasn’t announced a U.S. tour at this time, though we’d expect them to hit U.S. shores sometime around the release of the new album.

Since the death of bassist Paul Gray and the removal of drummer Joey Jordison, the band hasn’t made any roster changes, and it doesn’t appear that there will be any heading into the release of the new album. Gray was replaced by Alessandro Venturella and Jordison’s spot behind the drum kit is filled by Jay Weinberg, who is the son of Bruce Springsteen’s longtime drummer.

In an interview with Billboard, Slipknot member Shawn “Clown” Crahan said that the new record “breaks down to good v evil, or in this sense, evil v good. It’s about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world. This world is ugly and it’s supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty.”

Slipknot hasn’t released a new album since 2014 when .5 The Gray Chapter dropped. Their debut album released in 1999, which puts the band on an incredibly slow pace of a new album once every 3.8 years.

The nine-piece band already put out a song and music video called “All Out Life” as the first single from the album. The video for the song already has over 15 million views on YouTube.