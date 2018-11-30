Miley Cyrus Drops ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ Video Full Of Powerful Imagery

Miley Cyrus’s new single with Mark Ronson “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” was released on Thursday evening, along with a music video. The video, which features Cyrus in a fiery police chase, features a ton of imagery alluding to her own past, as well as a number of modern controversies, such as gun control and the “take a knee” movement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The video pays homage to Cyrus’s whirlwind of a career, showing small symbols of her country roots as well as her move into hip-hop.

For example, hanging from the rear-view mirror of Cyrus’s getaway car is a wrecking ball with a figure sitting on top of it, an obvious representation of her music video for her emotional 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.”

There are also photographs from the singer’s Mike WiLL Made-It music video for her song “23,” which was also released in 2013.

As for showing off her Tennessee roots, Cyrus’s car bore a Tennessee license plate, although the video was shot in Ukraine, Rolling Stone reported.

In addition to proudly portraying her journey as a musician, Cyrus nods to a few of her more controversial moments, such as the incident in 2009 where Cyrus reportedly danced on a stripper pole at the Teen Choice Awards.

Here's what I think the video means-

Miley's Wild Ride is a reference to how the public scrutinizes her. We don't know the police are in pursuit, but we do know that it's gaining media attention.#NothingBreaksLikeAHeart #NBLAH pic.twitter.com/jzaIXNOp1H — zach williams (@zacheese1) November 30, 2018

In the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” video, Cyrus drives her car through a strip club, which many believe to be a reference to the Teen Choice Awards.

Cyrus was sure to show her stance on a few modern controversies in as well. She drives through a shooting range in the video, just barely escaping being shot by a group of kids. Cyrus has advocated for gun control and showed support for March For Our Lives in the past, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to say this is why the shooting range scene was included.

Finally, the video featured football players taking a knee, another obvious nod to the controversy involving Colin Kaepernick.

Fans have taken to social media to share all of the Easter eggs they found while watching the music video.

One Twitter user, for example, pointed out a possible Hannah Montana reference, the hit Disney Channel show that kickstarted Cyrus’s popularity.

“It looks to me like @mileycyrus and @markronson may have been paying homage to Hannah Montana with ‘Miley’s Wild Ride’!!!” the tweet read.

The user is referring to a scene in Hannah Montana where a newspaper clipping read “Hannah’s Wild Ride.” In the music video, “news footage” calls Cyrus’s police chase “Miley’s Wild Ride.”

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” is Cyrus’s first single since 2017, and part of Ronson’s first solo album in four years, according to People.