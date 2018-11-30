Danielle Knudson Shares Sexy Topless Bikini Snaps On Instagram

Canadian model Danielle Knudson has been sharing some sultry photos on her Instagram page lately and a couple of her latest ones have really generated buzz among her followers. Knudson did some bathing suit modeling in a photo shoot in Miami, Florida, recently and these ones were quite the sexy pictures.

In Danielle Knudson’s latest Instagram photo, she is seen on a beach in Miami posing for the camera. Knudson is topless, with one arm covering her breasts, and she is wearing just burgundy bikini bottoms and a straw hat.

Danielle’s position in this photo showed off her muscular calves and long, slender legs, along with her slim waist and stunning physique. Knudson kept the caption simple in this case, simply crediting some of the folks that worked with her and noting that she was “sun-kissed.”

Knudson shared another photo that was seemingly from the same Florida shoot earlier this week, and this was another saucy topless one. In this case, Danielle was lying down on the sand of the Miami beach.

The model’s hair is wet and slicked back behind her shoulders and her arms are covered in water and sand. Knudson is again wearing no bikini top, just bikini bottoms.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Danielle has made a few headlines in recent years thanks to her love life. She was once linked to Justin Bieber, in that he noticed a photo of her and was anxious to connect with her, but she wasn’t interested.

Knudson dated tennis player Milos Raonic for some time, but that relationship has ended a while back with a rather high-profile split. Danielle has more recently been linked to Brazilian soccer player Alexandre Pato.

Heavy details that Danielle was first approached to start modeling when she was just 8-years-old, but it wasn’t until she turned 15 that she pursued it seriously. She has worked with Wilhelmina and done campaigns for Guess, which she said was a dream come true, and she’s worked with several other high-profile brands as well.

The Canadian model is obviously feeling pretty good about her life right now, as she noted in a recent Instagram post. She said she feels blessed in her life and has a lot to be thankful for and she’s grateful for every opportunity that has been headed her way.

Danielle Knudson’s modeling career seems to be growing rapidly. Those who follow her sizzling-hot bikini posts and other Instagram updates think she’s got what it takes to make it big and will be anxious to see what she shares next.