John Stamos And Wife Caitlin McHugh Are Taking Their Son Billy To Disney For The First Time

John Stamos sat down with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of Mary Poppins Returns, and were excited to share that the family is heading to Walt Disney World. The actor and his wife, actress Caitlin McHugh, are headed to the happiest place on Earth today — and have been in preparation for the magical trip for quite some time. This will be their 7-month-old son Billy’s first trip to the Magic Kingdom.

“We’re going to Disney World tomorrow — I’m hosting the Candle Light Procession there — so it’s like full-on Disney. We’re taking our son for the first time,” Stamos told ET.

Though this is little Billy’s first time heading to Disney, Stamos and McHugh are no strangers to the sprawling theme parks. Stamos famously proposed to McHugh at Anaheim’s Disneyland in 2017. The actor popped the question while the couple sat in front of a huge screen, one that played romantic clips from classic Disney films behind them. Stamos took to Instagram to announce their engagement by sharing an adorable hand-drawn photo of the couple smooching in front of the castle.

The Full House star and his wife, who met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, also donned matching bride and groom Mickey ears while on their honeymoon at Walt Disney World Orlando earlier this year. And, of course, keeping in line with the celebratory Disney trips, Stamos and McHugh announced that they were happily expecting their first child with a sweet Instagram snap, said snapshot being taken at the Magic Kingdom.

The couple has been excitedly prepping for this trip by planning Billy’s outfits and costumes. He will join his parents in “Disneybounding” — a trendy way to celebrate their love for all things Disney — by dressing up in outfits inspired by the characters and the films belonging to the “house of mouse.”

“He’s got literally every costume under the sun. His suitcase has been packed for over a week, so pretty much everything that he can dress up as, he will be dressing up as that,” McHugh told ET.

Stamos will be narrating the story of Christmas for Epcot’s Candlelight Processional. The yearly event, which takes place during the holiday season, features a celebrity narrator accompanied by 50-piece orchestra — and a choir that includes school-aged chorus groups from around the county.

Joining Stamos in the list of celebs taking the mic for the revered task are Helen Hunt, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Neil Patrick Harris. Stamos is a veteran Candlelight host, and be taking the stage at Epcot on Saturday and Sunday.