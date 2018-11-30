‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Abigail Have A Tense Reunion, Gabi’s In The Hot Seat Again

Days of our Lives spoilers to end the week reveal that there will be a ton of conflict in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) head to Bayview to visit the love of his life, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi). While there, he’ll find that Abby is changed.

During the tense reunion between the former lovers, Abigail will go off on Chad. She will let out all of her anger and emotion about how her ex-husband never believed her when she claimed that she wasn’t crazy. She will, of course, speak to his betrayal — when he had her committed to the mental facility against her will.

Things are really bad between Chad and Abby at the moment, and that is exactly what Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) wanted. Gabi has been plotting her revenge plan for months, and finally got to see it through.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Gabi not only changed the DNA test results, making everyone believe that Abigail’s baby girl, Charlotte, belonged to Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and not Chad — but she also convinced everyone that Abby’s dissociative identity disorder had returned.

Gabi drugged Abby and put her in suspicious situations, including putting a dark wig on her and changing her clothes — so that when she woke up, she and everyone else would believe that she had another episode.

Although Abigail tried to tell everyone that Gabi was setting her up, nobody believed her, and she’s ready to blow up at her loved ones who have betrayed her.

Elswhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will confront his sister, Gabi, about any part she may have played in Abigail’s hospitalization.

Can Gabi get away with everything? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/8RuMEcZ3kc — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 29, 2018

Earlier this week, Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) also questioned Gabi, and now Rafe is also becoming a bit suspicious of his sister. It seems that the walls may be closing in on Gabi. She’s in a pressure cooker that could blow at any minute, and once everyone finds out what she did to Abigail, she’ll be loathed by many Salem citizens yet again.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans can also expect to see Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) confront Chad about his knowledge of Kate Robert’s (Lauren Koslow) deception.

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) will create a plan to trap Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) into a confession.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.