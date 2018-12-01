Steph Curry Pens Awesome Letter To 9-Year-Old Girl After She Asked Why He Doesn’t Have Girl Shoes

Steph Curry is one of the most respected basketball players in the NBA and what he recently did for a young fan has only made fans love him even more. While it’s no secret Steph receives a massive amount of fan mail from adoring fans around the world, one letter he recently received from a nine-year-old girl, apparently, caught his attention. To her surprise, the famed baller actually wrote back with a detailed answer to her compelling question.

According to CBS News, the Golden State Warriors star recently wrote a letter in response to 9-year-old Riley Morrison concerns about his signature sneakers, the Under Armor Curry 5s.

In most cases, these signature sneakers are only available in male sizes. That was something Riley considered a bit disheartening. So, she decided to go to the man, himself. In her letter to Steph Curry she wrote, “My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and we were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5s for sale under the girls’ section,” Riley wrote, “I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls’ basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too.”

Riley’s father snapped a photo of her letter and sent it to Steph Curry via Instagram. When Steph saw the letter, he decided to respond. Riley Morrison probably didn’t expect to receive a reply, but not only did she get one, Steph Curry personally replied with a full letter back. He explained the situation and assured Riley the situation would be resolved.

“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” Steph responded. “Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as ‘Boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now!”

On November 29, Steph took to Twitter with a photo of the letter he wrote just for Riley. With the photo, he tweeted, “Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome.”

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

Steph Curry’s post has gone viral over the past two days and fans have described his letter as a heartwarming expression for his fan’s concern. Fans everywhere have commended Steph for taking time out of his busy schedule to respond. The NBA baller promised fans there would be “more to come” so now many are anticipating his next release.