Channing Tatum Posts Selfie As He Enjoys Breakfast In London For ‘Magic Mike Live’ Premiere

The 'Magic Mike' star shared a sultry selfie with his millions of Instagram followers.

Channing Tatum is definitely feeling himself these days, and is keen to share the love with his loyal fans. The 22 Jump Street star is currently in London, where he’s hard at work promoting the stage show Magic Mike Live. But all work and no play is no way to live, so the actor took a moment to enjoy his travel adventures.

Tatum’s modeling history was clearly obvious in the moody black-and-white selfie, one which was featured by People. The picture shows the star clad in a cozy-looking white sweater to fight of the November chill in London. The actor holds a steaming cup of coffee in the image, which shows off a balcony with a killer view just behind him — not a shabby way to start the day.

Despite his serious expression, Tatum was clearly in good spirits when he snapped the selfie. He shared a cheerful caption alongside the photo, one that expressed his positive attitude.

“Good morning! Breakfast in London windows wide open,” Tatum wrote in the caption. “Feeling the love. So sending love back to all.”

The actor appears to be in good spirits after a tumultuous 2018. It’s been six months since Tatum split from his wife of nine years, actress and model Jenna Dewan. The two share a child, five-year-old Everly. Despite the bombshell announcement, the pair have worked hard to present a united front — and have only spoken well of each other in the press.

There’s another reason that Channing Tatum might be feeling the love: he’s recently started dating British singer Jessie J, and it looks like things are going well for the new couple. Tatum has been seen at multiple shows put off by the pop star in the past few months, and the two have been caught cozying up on multiple occasions. Tatum even took to his Instagram to sing Jessie J’s praises after attending her concert.

And it looks like Jessie J is committed to keeping the vibe between the exes friendly as well. She recently fired back on Instagram against accusations that she closely resembled Jenna Dewan. In the lengthy post, the singer called out people for focusing on the wrong things, and insisted that she was only interested in positive feelings — and supporting other women.

Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan doesn’t seem to be losing any sleep over the social media drama. The actress has also moved on — she’s been seen spending plenty of quality time with Twilight actor Steve Kazee. According to reports from People, the two have been seeing each other for several months.