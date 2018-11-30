Paul Walker’s Mom Remembers Her Son On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death

It’s hard to believe that it has already been five years since Paul Walker tragically lost his life in a car accident.

But even though the late actor has been gone for quite some time, that doesn’t stop his family and close friends from remembering him, especially on the anniversary of his death. In a new interview with People, Cheryl Walker recalled the last time that she talked to her beloved son on the morning of his death.

At the time, Paul and his then 15-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, were sitting in Cheryl’s kitchen and talking about holiday plans. Paul was supposed to pick out a Christmas tree and decorate it with his daughter that evening, but sadly he never returned home after a fiery crash.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” his mother recalled. “He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere!'”

Of course, Paul was rushing out to attend the last event that he ever would — a charity event for Reach Out Worldwide. And after leaving the charity car show, Paul and his friend Roger Rodas took a spin in Roger’s red Carrera GT Porsche that ended up crashing and exploding, ending in both of their deaths.

Now, on the fifth anniversary of his death, Cheryl wants people to know that Paul was so much more than just a movie star.

“I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’ But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”

Luckily, Cheryl says that there have been a ton of Paul’s fans who have remembered him for the amazing man that he was, saying that people all over the world have sent her letters, telling her what an impact that her son had on their lives.

“That is such a blessing. He’s never forgotten,” Cheryl says.

And Paul’s mother is not the only family member who has honored Paul. On his birthday last year, Paul’s daughter Meadow shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and her father dancing. In the caption of the photo, Meadow explains to fans that she would like to remember her father by having them share a video of themselves doing a random act of kindness and then nominate four of their friends to do the same. Meadow titled it the #PWFdogoodchallenge and a ton of her followers participated.

Rest in peace, Paul.