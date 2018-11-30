‘Sports Illustrated’ Celebrates Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday By Sharing Racy Video Of Her On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, and Sports Illustrated wouldn’t pass up the chance to celebrate its illustrious swimsuit model.

The magazine took to its Instagram page on Friday to share a racy video featuring the model and entrepreneur. The clip kicks off with Teigen modeling atop a boat, one featuring sheer purple fabric in place of its sails, as she moves around topless while rocking a black thong. The video then moves on to a segment in which Teigen is lying on the sand by the ocean — wearing a pink high-neck bikini top with interesting colorful straps. The model moves through a series of poses that highlights her incredible figure as she looks seductively into the camera.

Throughout the video, the model and author has her brunette tresses down, which she uses to cover her chest in the first segment, one wherein she is posing sans top. Her hair looks wet to match the beach atmosphere of the clip.

In the caption, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit account wished Teigen a happy birthday. The message was delivered in all caps, and was paired with a red heart emoji.

The video — which the magazine shared with its 1.8 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 13,700 likes and several comments from users in less than an hour of having been posted as of this writing. Fans and fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit models alike took to the comments section to celebrate Teigen — including Camille Kostek, Allyn Rose, and Veronica Pomee.

“Happy birthday to my all time girl crush,” 26-year-old Kostek wrote, accompanied by a drooling emoji and several heart eyed emojis. Pomee wrote, “Keep making America great again!!! happy birthday baby girl.”

Teigen first joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2010 upon recommendation from friend and fellow SI swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker, according to her information on the magazine’s website. Teigen won Rookie of the Year that year, and appeared on the 2014 cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

Teigen has since gained a massive following on social media thanks to her wit — and for being so relatable. But having 21.1 million followers on Instagram and 10.6 million followers on Twitter has its downside. The mother of two, and wife of John Legend, recently addressed the criticism she often gets on social media, as Today reported.

“It definitely gets to me,” Teigen told Today Parents at the Chase holiday pop-up shop in New York City. “Certain days it gets to me more than other days. And I realized if I read Twitter too early when I wake up, I tend to be like a little more moody with it and things get to me more.”