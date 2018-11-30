Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Figure In Fun, Funky Bikini Snap On Instagram

Model Ashley Graham oozes with confidence and serves as an inspiration for women of all sizes. Graham never shies away from embracing her figure for what it is, curves and all, and she does a lot of work to help females do the same for themselves. In Ashley’s latest Instagram post, she’s flaunting her curves in a blue bikini — and her fans are loving this shot.

Friday morning, Ashley Graham shared a new photo via her Instagram page, and it was a fun one. Graham is wearing a blue bikini — as well as pink and blue roller skates — as she strikes a pose next to a pink Volkswagen Beetle.

Graham has her hair pulled back in a ponytail, seemingly in a pink band that matches the shade of the car and the skates, and she’s got a beach towel slung over one arm. Ashley tagged a handful of people and brands that were involved in the funky shot, noting that she was wearing a bikini from Swimsuits For All.

Swimsuits For All touts having a wide variety of bathing suits to fit women of all sizes, and Ashley does have a collection of her own available on the brand’s website. It’s not clear which bikini it is that Graham is wearing, but she appears to love it — and it perfectly shows off all of her assets.

Ashley didn’t add much in the way of a caption with this photo, simply adding in a handful of pink emojis of various kinds. Graham has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram these days, and they wasted no time in embracing this post.

Within just the first two hours of the post having gone live, Graham’s bikini snapshot had accrued more than 200,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. People loved the photo shoot concept, and thought that Ashley looked amazing.

Graham does a great job at keeping up a nice balance on her Instagram page. Before this bikini shot, her most recent post was about the joy of eating King’s Hawaiian buns with peanut butter and jelly every day. That post was a big hit with her followers, too.

Ashley Graham is juggling a handful of fantastic projects these days — including her podcast, her modeling gigs, and her new web show titled Fearless. She looks like she’s having the time of her life at the moment, embracing the opportunities coming her way and having a blast as she’s living her best life. Fans are inspired by Ashley — and her positivity — and cannot wait to see what she tackles next.