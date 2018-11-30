Camille Kostek Shows Off Booty And Abs In Sexy New Instagram Picture

Camille Kostek loves New York City so much she couldn’t stand being away for more than one day!

While she left the Big Apple to go to her home city of Boston, she quickly returned after just one day for a very special occasion: Camille took part in the Christmas celebrations at the New York Stock Exchange. The Sports Illustrated model documented the whole experience on her Instagram account and was notably excited to be a part of the NYSE Closing Bell ceremony as well as the 95th annual tree lighting.

Camille was all smiles as she mingled with friends, fans, and NYSE workers, and even got to take a picture with Santa. She took to her Instagram page to thank the world’s largest stock exchange for having her, and of course, to show off her incredible winter-inspired outfit. The 26-year-old donned a full-on white look, consisting of a long-sleeved white crop top with cut-outs around the elbows that allowed her to show off her toned abs, and an asymmetrical high-waist white skirt with a leg slit, which hugged her curves in all the right places. She finished the look with some thigh-high pointy white boots and protected herself against the cold New York weather with a light gray jacket.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader appeared to be having the time of her life, according to her Insta Stories, as she danced around and posed with a Coca-Cola bear as she enjoyed the lighting of the huge Christmas tree.

“So honored to be a part of this special tree lighting for their 95th year @nyse,” she captioned one of the photos. Camille also told her fans what her favorite holiday tradition really is.

“My favorite holiday tradition is Christmas Eve, in my household. I’m Polish, it’s the only time of the year we get to enjoy pierogis and get together as a family, and open presents early!” she revealed.

The girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski recently had to clap back at an online troll who body shamed her on Instagram. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a user commented under a recent makeup-free selfie she posted, saying she had “cellulite” and “fat thighs.” Camille was quick to fire back, reposting the rude comment on her stories and leaving her own opinion underneath.

“I speak out and do what I do in response to men/women like you who ruin the minds of people, especially young people. Luckily I can handle your trash mouth, others sometimes can not,” she stated.