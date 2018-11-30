With the Ligue 1 season approaching the halfway mark, AS Saint-Étienne need a win to keep their Europe hopes alive as they face 10th-place Nantes.

As the French Ligue 1 2018/2019 season closes in on the halfway mark, with a Friday game opening Round 15, AS Saint-Étienne likely need a win to keep their chances at a return to European football from slipping away. The Greens now sit at sixth place on the table, per Sky Sports, three points off a European qualifying slot. But on the other side of the ball, eight-time title winners FC Nantes come into the match hoping to maintain the momentum, momentum that seems to have dissipated after they followed a three-match, season-saving win streak with a pair of draws.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the AS Saint-Étienne vs. FC Nantes France Ligue 1 top-of-the-table clash on Friday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, November 30, at 42,000-seat Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, Loire, France. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 p.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Saturday, December 1.

“It is an exciting challenge, if FC Nantes want to have a good season and have more ambition, it must be shown in Saint-Etienne,” recently-hired Coach Vahid Halilhodžić, who has led the team to a 3-0-2 record since taking over in October, said of the showdown with Saint-Étienne. “They are the stronger team and in front of us in the standings. So now is the time to be confident and go for the win.”

Saint-Étienne, however, have revealed a tendency to give up the back of the net, allowing 18 past the keeper 14 games. This could make them vulnerable to a Nantes attack that features Argentine No. 9 Emiliano Sala (pictured below), whose 11 goals in 13 league matches, per Transfer Market, puts him level with PSG teen sensation Kylian Mbappé for the Ligue 1 lead.

To watch a live stream of the AS Saint-Étienne vs. FC Nantes French Ligue 1 Round 15 showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But French football fans without a BeIn Sports subscription can watch the Ligue 1 match as well. The opening match of Round 15 will stream live — for free — for fans who sign up for a trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Les Verts vs. Les Canaris match live stream for free.

In France, Canal+ Sport will stream the Friday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of AS Saint-Étienne vs. FC Nantes will be offered by BT Sport. In Italy, the Greens-Canaries Ligue 1 contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the match will be streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform. And in China, the streaming platform PPTV Sport will carry the French top-flight showdown.

