Scott Disick ‘Stuck’ Between Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Disick is reportedly finding it very difficult to be in the middle of 'two incredible women.'

Old feelings die hard, so they say, and Scott Disick is apparently finding this to be extremely true. Despite being in a relationship with Sofia Richie for well over a year now, sources tell Hollywood Life that the reality star is torn between his new beau — and the love that he has for his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott feels stuck in the middle between two incredible women, both of whom he loves and feels a strong attraction too,” the insider shared.

According to the source, Scott gives Sofia credit for setting him straight and turning his life around, which he feels incredibly thankful to her for, and wants to be around for her “all the time,” but that is made hard from the “pull” he feels from Kourtney and his family.

Disick and the eldest Kardashian were involved for ten years and have three children together — Mason, Penelope and Reign — whose lives Scott is still very involved in. And evidently, all the time spent with his family has kept his feelings for his ex alive, making for an extremely difficult situation for him.

“Scott still has incredible chemistry with Kourtney and he never stopped loving her. After all these years, and all the ups and downs of their relationship, Scott still feels strongly attracted to the mother of his children,” another source revealed to the news outlet.

Scott Disick 'still feels strongly attracted' to Kourtney Kardashian, but he loves Sofia Richie too! Here's why he feels 'stuck' between these two amazing women.https://t.co/z3ydFMQWdj — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) November 30, 2018

Scott spent the Thanksgiving holiday with Kourtney and his children as opposed to his current flame, during which time the second insider revealed that it was made clear to him that he still had feelings for the mother of his kids.

“While he is devoted to Sofia, for now, he is not ruling out reuniting with Kourtney one day, if the time were right.”

Kourtney expressed how blessed she was to have Scott around for the holiday in an Instagram post made on Thanksgiving day, saying that she felt “beyond grateful” to have him there with her children — along with her mother, grandmother, siblings, and extended family.

According to a previous Hollywood Life report, one source even admitted that Kardashian saw the get together as potentially the “first step in them getting back together,” though she has no intentions of ruining his relationship with Sofia. Kourtney joined Sofia for dinner — along with Scott — for the first time back at the beginning of November this year.

“She is not looking to steal Scott away from Sofia, but Kourt loves how much Scott has matured and changed since his time with Sofia,” the source revealed.