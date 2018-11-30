Amy Schumer Says She’s Having A ‘Tough’ Pregnancy, Asks Fans To Send Their Own Baby Photos To Cheer Her Up

'My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better.'

Comedian Amy Schumer told fans on Instagram that she’s having a “tough” pregnancy, and she’s hoping that fans will send pictures of their own kids — and pets — to cheer her up, MSN is reporting.

Back in October, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, the 37-year-old comic announced that she was pregnant with her first child, sharing the experience with husband Chris Fischer. However, as is often the case with pregnant women, pregnancy hasn’t been kind to her in her first trimester, as she reminded her followers in an Instagram post.

“The last few days have been tough. I’m grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same.”

So what’s going on? Amy didn’t say what the problem was in her Instagram post, but as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the actress is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. For those not familiar, that means that she’s suffering — not from routine morning sickness like so many pregnant women, but rather from an extreme iteration of a similar problem. So severe is her nausea and vomiting that it can lead to dehydration — and indeed, Amy was herself hospitalized and had to cancel shows because of the illness. Another celebrity woman bedeviled by hyperemesis gravidarum is the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who suffered through it with all three of her pregnancies.

“I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. [It] blows,” Schumer wrote to her fans online.

Amy Schumer shares puking video & postpones her stand-up tour due to pregnancy https://t.co/aTOGNan4ES pic.twitter.com/cAtmj7grfl — billboard (@billboard) November 28, 2018

Though suffering from a difficult illness, Amy has kept up a sense of humor about it, sharing videos with her fans of herself getting sick.

And while this illness has an expiration date — roughly nine months since she first conceived, give or take — she knows that it will be temporary. And to get her through these tough few months, she’s asking fans to cheer her up by sending her pictures of their own kids, and tagging her in the photos.

“Please if you don’t mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better.”

Failing that, pet photos are OK, too, she says.

“Much love accepting dog photos too.”

Through it all, she says, she’s “grateful” for the opportunity to be a mom. In the meantime, however, she’s doing her shows on a case-by-case basis, making it to some — and canceling others. If you’re a fan of Amy’s stand-up comedy — and you have tickets to one of her upcoming shows — it will almost certainly be a game-time decision as to whether she’s able to perform or not.