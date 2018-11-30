Elton John Reschedules Canceled Florida Shows

Elton John had to bow out of two stops on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last week due to a painful inner ear infection that rendered the singer unable to perform. The “Rocket Man” singer had fans waiting in their seats for almost a half hour before announcing the cancellation at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. He subsequently canceled his stop in Tampa, at the Amelie Arena, for the following night.

“Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the 11/28 @eltonofficial Tampa show is being POSTPONED to a date to be determined. All tix for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date. If a guest cannot attend the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase,” an account for Tampa’s Amelie Arena tweeted out, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

The rescheduled dates won’t happen until 2019, a Twitter account for the singer announced today. The Orlando show will now happen on March 18 of next year and John will make a stop in Tampa on November 4, 2019 — almost an entire year after the postponed show was supposed to take place. The farewell tour will continue to run worldwide through 2020 and end in London at the O2. In total, the “Tiny Dancer” singer is scheduled to play 300 shows across the globe.

After it was announced John wouldn’t be performing at either of his Florida shows, a rep for the band issued a formal statement.

“We are sincerely sorry to everyone due to attend the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight. Elton has been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection in time to play the Orlando show. Elton had traveled to the venue but after further consultation with doctors before he took the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that unfortunately he still wasn’t well enough to perform,” per an ET article on the disappointing news.

The statement further advised that the singer and his band play the show 100 percent live and that the ear infection would hinder his ability to give his best performance to his fans.

“Elton and his band play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain he wouldn’t have been able to deliver the performance his fans deserve. He will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up and both will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

John is still scheduled to play his sold-out Atlanta shows both tonight and tomorrow, and so far there has been no announcement that these scheduled stops have been canceled. He is also set to play sold-out shows in Alabama and Texas before the year’s end, and those appear to be still on as well.