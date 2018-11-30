Jay-Z Takes Aim At Kanye West’s Trump Support On Meek Mill’s ‘What’s Free’

Jay-Z is making his feelings known about former protege Kanye West’s relationship with Donald Trump in a new track called “What’s Free.” In it, the rapper targets West, appearing to jeer at his support of the president — which has made headlines repeatedly over the past year — according to E! News.

The song, which appears on the new album Championships by Meek Mill — and also features Rick Ross — features lyrics that take aim at West for wearing his red “Make America Great Again” hat.

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA / I ain’t one of these house n****s you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours.”

Jay-Z also seems to rap about his wife Beyonce, comparing her favorably to West’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

“My spou ― c’mon, man ― my route better of course…”

Later in the song, Jay-Z apparently references Trump again, calling him West’s “employer” with the “hairpiece.”

“My hair free, carefree, n****s ain’t near free / Enjoy your chains, what’s your employer name? With the hairpiece?”

Jay-Z and West have been feuding for years. There was talk of as much as early as 2014, when Jay-Z and Beyonce missed West and Kardashian’s opulent wedding in Italy. In April of this year, Jay-Z said that he and West were spending some time apart, but they were like “brothers.”

“That’s my brother. We’re beyond friends. Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye, and like your little brother, things happen sometimes… Do you have siblings? You guys ever have a falling out? It’s like that,” the rapper told David Letterman, per E! News.

West has distanced himself from politics after several months of controversial events, which culminated in the infamous meeting with the president in the White House.

Not everyone is convinced that the lyrics are a dig at West, however. It has also been suggested to mean that people are trying to pit the two rappers against each other.

Wait…Am I crazy or is this not about Kanye? He’s saying don’t pit him and Kanye, two black men, against one another — and then the rest could maybe be about Trump/Melania? pic.twitter.com/1L1UJO3urX — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) November 30, 2018

Mill also spoke out about Kanye West recently, saying that he had tried to talk him out of meeting with the president, per the Inquisitr. Said meeting was ostensibly about prison reform, but ended up encompassing conversations about West’s mental health, automaker Ford, and a better plane to serve as Air Force One.

“It was a mockery, really, I don’t think [Kanye] addressed anything that had to do with what was tough on justice reform. He wasn’t prepared for it, and he shouldn’t have done it,” said Mill.

Mill himself was invited to visit Trump earlier in the year, but ultimately canceled the meeting. Mill felt that the attention the media was giving the proposed meeting would take away from the issue of prison reform.

You can listen to the full track on YouTube.