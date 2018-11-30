Jennifer Garner Says She Knows The ‘Heart & Stomach’ Of Bradley Cooper In Loving Tribute

Jennifer Garner recently showed that she is really proud of her former Alias co-star Bradley Cooper.

Per an article by ET, the 46-year-old actress paid a tribute to Cooper at the American Cinematheque Awards which took place on Thursday night at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Garner earlier honored Michael Vartan — who also co-starred with her in the spy drama Alias — on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Cooper was honored at the event for his acting career and his recent directorial debut for A Star Is Born.

Garner, who is a longtime friend of Cooper, spoke of him very fondly, noting that “she was one of the first people who met Cooper when he touched down in Hollywood,” per ET.

“I took him home and made him dinner… I’m still making him dinner,” she revealed about her friend and co-star.

She also gushed about the actor and said that “there is something about people who are the same in success and failure that makes us love them. Tells us, we know the very heart of them. I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper.”

The actress further said Bradley’s recent success is a “pure joy” to everyone who knows him, particularly those who have known him from the beginning.

“It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

Cooper’s A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga was also one of the A-listers who attended the ceremony to pay tribute to the actor-director’s 20-year-long career.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Per an article by the Hollywood Reporter, Bradley’s career ranged from early roles as a supporting actor on TV to mega-hit comedies to three consecutive Academy Award nominations as an actor to his amazing stage work. And now with his directorial debut, Bradley Cooper has proved that he is not only an actor par excellence but is also a very talented director.

Speaking about stepping into new ventures and the driving force that compels him to seek new challenges — as his friends and colleagues also testified during their tributes at the event — the actor said that it comes down to what one really wants, per the Hollywood Reporter.