Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Aren’t Getting Married, But They Were Just Seen Out In New Orleans

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx still aren't tying the knot, despite the ongoing rumors.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are going strong about five years into their top-secret relationship but they aren’t getting married.

Although the couple has been targeted with rumors regarding a potentially impending wedding for the past few years, the latest claims suggesting they will soon wed in Paris are incorrect, according to a November 28 report from Gossip Cop.

According to the report, an outlet recently suggested that while Foxx has been a handful for Holmes to deal with in the past, she was ultimately able to convince the singer and actor to settle down and get married to her. The outlet also revealed that the false report stated that Holmes and Foxx would be tying the knot with a winter wedding in Paris, France.

“Katie has waited a long time to marry Jamie, and she’s now made it clear where she wants to get married and when. She’s desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Light,” an insider allegedly said.

The insider then went on to claim Holmes and Foxx have been living with one another in New York City in a $56 million penthouse apartment. However, weeks ago, a rep for Holmes assured Gossip Cop that she and Foxx were not living together in New York City or anywhere else.

The false report then suggested that in addition to Holmes and Foxx’s supposedly impending wedding ceremony, the actor was looking into adopting Holmes’ 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, “when the time is right.”

In response to the report, however, reps for both Holmes and Foxx have denied the account entirely.

In other Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx news, the couple was recently photographed separately in New Orleans, where they are both shooting films. According to a report shared by Daily Mail on November 29, Holmes is currently in production on the film version of the popular self-help book The Secret in New Orleans, while her longtime boyfriend is working on an untitled Netflix project.

Holmes and Foxx were first linked to one another in August 2013 when the couple was caught dancing together at an event. However, just two months later, during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx shut down reports of a romance with Holmes and said he danced with a ton of people that same night.

“[The rumors] are one hundred percent not true. In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people,” he said of the romance rumors.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ultimately went public during a beach outing in Malibu in September of last year.