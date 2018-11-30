Margot Robbie Calls Married Life ‘The Most Fun Ever’

The actress is loving the ins and outs of married life with her husband.

Margot Robbie has fallen in love again — this time with married life. The Oscar-nominated actress and star of the upcoming Mary Queen of Scots recently told all about life as a married woman, and she didn’t hesitate to gush.

As People reports, Robbie married producer and screenwriter Tom Ackerley back in December of 2016, so the couple is no longer technically in the newlywed phase. And although it’s coming on two years since they said “I do” at an intimate ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay, it looks like the honeymoon period is far from over for the Suicide Squad star.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever,” Robbie said. “Life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

Robbie revealed that the secret to their success as a couple — and the reason they’re still enjoying wedded bliss — is that the two try to spend as much time together as possible. This can be a serious challenge sometimes, particularly when the busy pair is hard at work in separate countries. But Robbie says they both make an effort to connect, both on the phone and in person.

“Even if we both have to fly to a country in between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day. And we speak all day every day on the phone.”

Margot Robbie met the man who would become her husband back in 2013 while they worked on Suite Francaise, a World War II period piece. Although they kept their love affair relatively quiet for a while, as the wedding drew closer, Robbie began to speak publicly about the man of her dreams.

Robbie has admitted that before Ackerley, she had absolutely no interest in a relationship — let alone marriage. But their friendship was something special, and over the years she realized she was in love with him. The two got together and the rest, as they say, is history.

While Robbie may be enjoying wedded bliss, she’s got a lot of other things to be excited about this holiday season. Besides the celebration of her second anniversary with Ackerley, she’s hard at work promoting Mary Queen of Scots, which is slated for a December 7 release.

And it looks like Robbie and her husband may be doing a bit more traveling, as the actress is currently busy filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with director Quentin Tarantino as well as an untitled movie about Roger Ailes. Who said celebrities don’t have to work at their relationships?