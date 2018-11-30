Tamar Braxton Poses In A Sports Bra As She Addresses Tummy Tuck Rumors

Tamar's responding to claims she got a tummy tuck while flaunting her abs.

Tamar Braxton is flashing her abs and responding to rumors suggesting that she may have had a tummy tuck. The Braxton Family Values reality star clapped back at the plastic surgery allegations on her Instagram account this week. She shared a video of herself hitting the gym in a sports bra as she got a pretty serious sweat on.

The video posted by the “All The Way Home” singer on November 29 showed the former The Real co-host flashing her very impressive abs in a black Nike sports bra. In the post, she claimed that the only surgery she needs is hitting the gym.

“My surgery is the d**n gym,” Braxton wrote on the clip that she shared with her 3.1 million followers as she denied going under the knife. Adding a rolling eyes emoji to her post, she continued, “Try it!!! It works.”

Braxton then continued to deny the plastic surgery claims in the video’s caption.

“I love y’all… (some of y’all)…. but I didn’t have no dang tummy tuck!!!” Tamar retorted to her critics on the social media site. “There is something called HARD work!!!”

She then added that she “sometimes” loves to work out. She panned the camera up and down to show off her six pack abs and seriously toned body in her workout gear, which included skin-tight gray leggings.

Prior to shutting down fans who accused her of having a tummy tuck, the sister of Toni Braxton has spoken openly about how she gets in such amazing shape after revealing her impressive weight loss earlier this year.

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, the singer told fans in an Instagram video that she’d dropped a very impressive 20 pounds over the past few months.

Speaking to the Cut in 2016, she opened up about her passion for exercise and revealed some of her go-to moves.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

“I’ve been doing the Bikram spinning class for maybe six months… I spin three times a week, and the rest of the week I do Body Theory, which is basically Tae Bo,” she told the site at the time.

“It’s never a problem driving to the gym, but the initial startup of working out is the hardest thing on the planet,” she then continued of staying active. “It’s like starting a diet every single day. It’s the truth and the story of my life.”

Tamar’s been proudly showing off all her hard work in the gym on multiple occasions over the past few months.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, Tamar was most recently spotted flaunting her toned tummy in a pink bikini during a vacation. Braxton once again panned the camera down towards her body as she showed off some skin in her bright two-piece.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared that Tamar was flaunting her body in yet another bikini while vacationing with her new boyfriend. This came in the aftermath of her split with ex-husband Vince Herbert in October of 2017.