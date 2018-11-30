Beth Chapman Shares Snap From Hospital, Hubby ‘Dog’ By Her Side, Says Cancer Return ‘Another Bend In The Road’

Fans of the reality television series Dog the Bounty Hunter were devastated this week to hear that Beth Chapman not only had to have emergency surgery, but also that her throat cancer has returned. Everybody has been sending prayers to the Chapman family, and her husband Duane acknowledged that his wife is not doing well. Now, Beth shared a short update via her Instagram page.

For the first time since she entered the hospital, Beth Chapman posted a photo to her Instagram page. The photo shows her Dog the Bounty Hunter hubby right by her side and they both look rather solemn. Despite the heartbreaking reason that she is in the hospital, it looks as if she’s doing her best to remain positive.

Beth wrote that this wasn’t the end of the road. Rather, she insists that this is just another bend in the road. Chapman added hashtags about faith, love, staying humble, and praying, and her fans are doing exactly that on her behalf. Her Instagram followers flooded the post with love, with nearly 50,000 people liking the post and almost 9,000 writing comments of support.

For now, Chapman remains at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Duane and his daughter Lyssa were spotted leaving a restaurant and they stopped to talk with the paparazzi briefly. They thanked everybody for the support and acknowledged that they are heartbroken over this setback and that Beth is in a rough place.

Hollywood Life details that the lump found during Beth’s surgery this week is approximately twice the size of what was found with her initial cancer diagnosis. Apparently, a second biopsy was done a couple of days ago, as doctors found something suspicious in her lung and there are concerns that might be cancerous too.

While Beth had apparently been feeling unwell for a while, it looks like she had a wonderful Thanksgiving with her family and is determined to beat this cancer recurrence. A week ago, Chapman shared a photo to her Instagram page showing her with Duane and she noted that their love affair started on Thanksgiving many years ago.

This cancer recurrence has hit both the Chapman family and fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter series hard. Everybody is rooting for Beth to beat this cancer a second time and her fans will be anxious for updates as the doctors learn more about what’s going on and formulate a plan for treatment.