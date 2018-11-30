Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Kids Will Enjoy A ‘Drama Free’ And ‘Fun’ Christmas With Their Dad

Brad Pitt wants to have a low-key celebration with his six children.

Brad Pitt doesn’t want his ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie to get in the way of his children having an amazing Christmas.

On November 29, Hollywood Life shared a report with readers, which revealed the 54-year-old actor is planning to celebrate the upcoming holiday with his six children and hopes their festivities will be “drama free” and “fun” for everyone.

“The holidays are fast approaching and Brad is overall very excited about them coming because it is all about family and he is intending to make it completely drama free and fun,” an insider revealed. “He wants to make sure he gets a lot of time with all his kids because they are growing up so fast and he wants to enjoy all the experiences he can have with them. It doesn’t have to be a big trip or be somewhere glitzy. He just wants to spend some personal time with them all and ring in the new year with good vibes all around.”

Pitt and Jolie share six children, including 17-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, and parted ways in September 2016 after just two years of marriage. Since then, the actors have been involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle over their kids.

According to Hollywood Life, Pitt and Jolie are expected to reunite in court on December 4 to address their ongoing custody dispute but despite that, Pitt is doing his best to stay cheerful throughout the holiday season and planing to make Christmas 2018 a holiday to remember.

Below is a photo of Angelina Jolie with the six children she and Brad Pitt share. As fans of the ex-couple well know, three of their kids, including Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, are adopted.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the ‘First They Killed My Father’ premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The Hollywood Life insider went on to reveal that Angelina Jolie has taken a step back from her busy, jet-setting career in the years since her breakup from Brad Pitt and is now doing her best to make their six kids her “entire focus.”

“They’re her reason for living and she is happiest when they are all with her. She’s been going out of her way to take them out more because she likes to keep them busy to keep their minds off the divorce,” another source said.

While both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been linked to other people since their September 2016 split, neither party has confirmed any new romances.