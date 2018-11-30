Kid Rock Slams Joy Behar On ‘Fox & Friends,’ ‘Screw That Joy Behar B***h,’ Show Apologizes

'You cannot say that. We apologize for that.'

Kid Rock slammed The View host Joy Behar on Fox & Friends on Friday, calling her a word that you aren’t allowed to say on live network TV, and forcing co-host Steve Doocy to apologize on-air.

As MSN reports, the country-rock star, one of the rare outspoken conservatives in the music industry, was interviewed by Fox News on Friday morning. Speaking remotely from Nashville, the subject of the tense and divisive mood in the country appeared to be on his mind. Speaking to co-host Steve Doocy, Mr. Rock (real name: Robert James Ritchie) suggested that everyone should lighten up just a little bit. That is, except in the cases of people you disagree with.

“People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar b***h.”

The remark caught Doocy off-guard, and he quickly chided the rock star and apologized to the viewers.

“You cannot say that. We apologize for that.”

Further, co-host Ainsley Earhardt also apologized when the cameras cut back to the show’s studios in New York.

“We do need to apologize. We don’t feel that way about Joy Behar,” said Earhardt. “We don’t condone that language.”

You can watch the exchange in the video below, but be warned: This video contains strong language that may be offensive to some viewers.

Though Kid Rock and Joy Behar are manifestly on different sides of the political spectrum, it’s unclear why Joy Behar was on his mind on Friday morning. However, on Thursday, as Fox News reported at the time, Behar took a not-uncharacteristic dig at Donald Trump on her show The View.

Speaking about the ongoing Robert Mueller investigation, the fact that Trump attorney Michael Cohen admitted to lying to Congress, and that Trump himself suggested he might pardon his former associate Paul Manafort, Behar suggested that Trump step down from the office of president.

“Today is a good day for Donald Trump to resign. I really believe that. Donald, do it for me.”

To celebrate her 20th year on “The View,” Joy Behar wants just one thing from Donald Trump: his resignation. https://t.co/Gs6U3aBSgM — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 30, 2018

Kid Rock, for his part, has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and has even appeared at the Oval Office, along with rapper Kanye West, at the signing of a bill to update the way musicians are paid royalties.

Similarly, as MSN reported at the time, Kid Rock joined Donald Trump at a Michigan campaign stop helping the president stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James lost to Democrat Debbie Stabenow.