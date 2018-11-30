Megan Fox Goes Braless Under Plunging Suit Jacket, Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction

The actress nearly exposed herself while appearing on Bravo's "Watch What Happen Live!"

Actress Megan Fox has made a number of appearances this week to promote her new Travel Channel show “Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox,” and was dressed to impress for all of them–though she did narrowly avoid a major wardrobe malfunction in one of her ensembles, the Daily Mail reported.

The New Girl alum stunned in a matching two-piece suit that was covered in gold sequins and hugged her curves in all the right way for an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live!” The jacket piece of the ensemble buttoned way below Fox’s chest, leaving her braless bosom completely bare underneath the plunging neckline and putting on an ample display of cleavage from the star.

Megan, however, seemed to have forgone the “old Hollywood trick” of taping clothing down to avoid an accidental over-exposure of her assets. As she arrived for the taping of last night’s episode on Thursday morning, Fox was photographed having to hold her risque blazer in place so as to combat what could have been a major peek-a-boo situation.

Thankfully, the Transformers star was aware of what was going on with her outfit and was able to avoid giving the paparazzi a little something extra.

Oopsie! Megan Fox managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction – just! https://t.co/qXj2dwlqTh — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 30, 2018

As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, while appearing on Andy Cohen’s late night Bravo TV talk show, Fox confirmed that she and her Transformers co-star Shia LeBouf were in fact romantically involved–a question that has plagued fans for years.

“Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him. I’ve never been really private about that. I love him,” Megan told the host.

The mother of three recently opened up about to US Weekly about why she leaves behind her sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with her husband Brian Austin Green while traveling.

“I like for them to have a routine,” she explained. “They’re very young. I mean, the baby’s two, so anyone that’s ever had a two-year-old and put them on an airplane knows it’s not fun, and I try to avoid that whenever we can. And the older one is in school now and I can’t just take him with me wherever I go.”

Megan has done a considerable amount of traveling as of late for her new Travel Channel series “Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox,” in which the actress ventures across the globe to uncover the truth behind some of the world’s most perplexing mysteries.

The first episode will premier on Tuesday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.