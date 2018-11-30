‘B&B’ Spoilers: Liam Plots To Convince Bill That Taylor’s A Threat

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 3 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has a hidden agenda. It seems as if telling Hope (Annika Noelle) Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) dirty secret wasn’t enough, and that he will go behind Steffy’s back as he plots against his former mother-in-law.

Liam Believes Taylor Is Dangerous

Last week saw the return of Taylor Hayes. Although she seemed remorseful about shooting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) she was soon confronting him, Hope, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She believed that these three were instrumental in ruining her daughter’s future with Liam.

However, Liam walked in on her berating Hope and he was livid. He reprimanded her and escorted her out of the room. As far as he was concerned, this confirmed what he had warned Steffy about. He believed that Taylor was too unstable to be around Kelly (Zoe Pennington).

Liam confided in Hope that Taylor was Bill’s shooter. Hope didn’t even keep the news to herself for a day and was soon telling her mother the juicy secret. Hope saw Taylor yelling, “I hate you!” to Brooke and was instantly concerned for her mother’s welfare. Taylor’s worst enemy now knows her deepest secret. But Liam does not stop there.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy is upset that Liam told Hope about Taylor shooting Bill. pic.twitter.com/FXcisUhgV9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 30, 2018

Liam Spencer Plots By Warning Bill Spencer That Taylor Hasn’t Changed

Liam knows that the only person who can put Taylor in prison is Bill. He also knows that his father has promised Taylor and Steffy that he would take this secret to the grave.

Liam is concerned about his wife and daughters, and he feels that Taylor is highly-strung and unpredictable. According to She Knows Soaps, Liam will approach his father and try to convince him that Taylor has not changed.

Change seems to be a major theme in Bold and the Beautiful these days, with Bill himself professing to be a changed man. What Liam doesn’t know is that Taylor has already gone to see Bill. Her behavior concerned him to such an extent that he went to see Steffy about it. She assured him that she would be able to rein her mother in. He reassured her again that he would keep his word and not call the cops on Taylor.

Stunned that Taylor confronted him, Bill lets Steffy know that her mother is testing his patience. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/nfOlb8pLhB #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NPR5GOqhyy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 28, 2018

By the time that Liam tries to voice his thoughts to his father, Bill already knows the full extent of the problem. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that Bill will try to calm his son down and tell him that he is the only person Taylor is a threat to. He doesn’t believe that Taylor would hurt Hope, Kelly, or his unborn child.

Sooner or later Steffy will find out about Liam’s visit to his father. After telling Hope her mother’s secret and telling her that he doesn’t believe Taylor should be around Kelly, Steffy might take a different view of Liam. Could this be the end of peaceful co-parenting for these two?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for your spoilers, recaps, and casting news.