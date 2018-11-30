Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra India Wedding More ‘Grand’ Than Pal Meghan Markle’s

Priyanka Chopra might not be marrying into British royalty as her pal Meghan Markle did when she wed Prince Harry in May of this year, but her wedding just might be grander as she ties the knot with singer Nick Jonas this weekend.

Page Six TV co-host Elizabeth Wagmeister said the couple is planning a “crazy, over-the-top” wedding celebration.

“This wedding is going to be grand… over-the-top. There’s going to be two weddings. There’s going to be one that’s a traditional American Christian wedding — where she’s wearing a white dress — and then another traditional Indian wedding, so they’re having two separate weddings on two separate days,” Wagmeister reported.

The couple was in Mumbai to kick off the festivities alongside Jonas’s family, including his parents Kevin Sr. and wife Denise, brother Kevin and wife Danielle, their two daughters Alena and Valentina, as well as brother Joe and fiancee Sophie Turner.

“The whole Jonas family is so excited about this wedding. They’re learning all the Indian traditions… the dances. The family is very excited,” said Wagmeister.

Joe Jonas’s fiancee Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle “are both in the wedding,” reported Page Six.

Markle and Prince Harry will not be attending the wedding.

The royal couple’s wedding was lavish but still decidedly upper-crust with an afternoon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle. The lunchtime gathering was hosted by the queen for 600 guests from the wedding service congregation.

Later that same day, a private evening event was held for around 200 guests. Hosted by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, it took place at Frogmore House and it was a more stylish, fun evening party where Markle wore a stunning Stella McCartney halter dress.

Cosmopolitan reported that guests are already starting to arrive at the Umaid Bhawan Palace and rumor has it that there will be a social media lock-down for guests of Chopra and Jonas until they release their own photos. Still, some of the couple’s guests have already posted sneak peeks of their welcome gifts on Instagram.

Allegedly these include snacks, an information guide, and two books: Western Weddings for Dummies and Indian Weddings for Dummies.

The Cut reported that on November 28, Chopra and Jonas kicked off their multi-day ceremony with a puja, a Hindu prayer ritual that the Hindustan Times says took place at Chopra’s mother’s house. Everyone at the event wore traditional Indian clothing, with Chopra reportedly donning a light blue embellished suit and Jonas in light pink.

Next on the agenda, according to The Cut, are a handful of Hindu ceremonies: Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi, all of which will take place at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort.

The actual wedding ceremony is expected to occur at the stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace, a luxury five-star Taj heritage hotel.

According to Vogue, the former teen pop star will be dressed like Indian royalty, holding a sword and wearing a turban, and will ride into the ceremony on a horse.

The couple also plans to have a ceremony in the U.S. at some point, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight.