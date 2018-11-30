‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Billy And Phyllis Reconnect Over Work

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, November 30 brings extreme pain for Devon and buyer’s remorse for Abby. Plus, Phyllis keeps a secret from Nick — about Billy.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she planned to redo the apartment so that she could host Genoa City’s finest upper-crust residents. People like Abby (Melissa Ordway), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Sharon (Sharon Case). Rey joked that he needed to lower his credit card limits if Mia wanted to impress everybody in town.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) made plans to pitch a special collaboration with Rebecca Barlow. They worked together and decided to take Phyllis out of the deal. However, Phyllis managed to find out, and she confronted Billy later on. He told her, and they decided to do the pitch together. Shockingly, they worked together as a great team — for business. Kyle didn’t appreciate it, but Billy assured him that he is fully committed to Team Abbott.

If it’s just business, though, why did Phyllis neglect to tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) about the fact that she planned to stay late at work with Billy? She even told Nick not to wait up. Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers point to a possible reconnection for Phyllis and Billy.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), Ana (Loren Lott) wanted to make breakfast, but he declined, citing that he didn’t want a babysitter. Cane (Daniel Goddard) stopped by, and Ana showed him a baggie filled with drugs that she found. They confronted Shauna (Camryn Munn), and she denied they were hers. She mentioned that Devon’s new friends are “sketch,” and she doesn’t feel safe with them there.

Cane tells Ana that he’s going to make sure that something changes at Devon’s house, and he is not going to ask for permission. Later, Cane confronted Devon with the baggie and told him Shawna didn’t feel comfortable and would go back to Colorado. Devon told Cane that Shauna isn’t going to go anywhere. However, Cane threw Nick out, and then he suffered serious shortness of breath — is it a heart attack or panic attack?

Finally, Abby bought the new building with Arturo’s (Jason Canela) encouragement, but later when he brought her gifts to celebrate, Abby admitted she had buyer’s remorse. However, Arturo managed to prop her up and assured her she made a good choice.