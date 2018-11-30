Kourtney Kardashian Impresses Liam Payne With Racy Lingerie Instagram Snap

The singer left a comment on Kourtney's latest social media post showing his appreciation for her latest 'GQ Mexico' photo shoot.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is the latest cover girl for GQ Mexico and certainly brought the heat to the front pages of the December and January issues of the publication.

The eldest Kardashian sister posed for a number of sexy photos for the magazine–and even stripped down nude for a few of them, putting an ample amount of cleavage and her signature curves on full display. She later shared a couple of the steamy shots on her Instagram account, which got considerable amount attention from her 70.1 million followers, including, the Daily Mail reported, former One Direction member Liam Payne.

“Wow,” the former boy band singer commented on a series of four raunchy behind-the-scenes photos that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted to her social media account yesterday.

Three of them starred Kourtney in some sheer, lacy black pieces of lingerie, while a fourth had her enviable, flat stomach bare, as she was wearing a blush pink Calvin Klein bra and an unbuttoned pair of jeans.

But Payne was only one of the over 1.5 million people that were stunned by Kourtney’s sizzling looks for the photo shoot.

“You know everyone did a zoom in on this one,” American Idol alum Katherine McPhee commented on the sexy shots, among over 8,000 others admiring the TV star’s beauty.

Liam Payne speaks out on Kourtney Kardashian's see-through black lingerie shoot https://t.co/jbuEwNsUgm pic.twitter.com/W3CDVYtCn2 — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) November 30, 2018

Even Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, the Inquisitr previously noted, was impressed by her latest project.

“Scott was very impressed with how hot Kourtney looked in her GQ pic. He gave her credit and was very complimentary of how she owned the shoot,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “Of course, Scott being Scott, he also took it as a chance to get in some digs at Kourtney about how she looks better now than when they were together.”

Kourtney, who is rumored to be dating 21-year-old model Luka Sabbat, had no problem whatsoever baring all for her feature in the publication.

“I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to expose positive images of our body,” E! News reported that the reality TV starlet told GQ Mexico.

The shoot was not the first time she had posed nude either–the mother of three has posed sans clothing twice, once while pregnant and again after she had her son Reign. She explained to the magazine that the shoots were very empowering, which is something she wanted other women to take from the shots.

Kourtney’s issue of GQ Mexico is available now, as it hit newsstands yesterday.