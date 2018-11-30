Megan Fox Opens Up About Former Romance With Shia LaBeouf

Megan Fox sat down for an interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she talked to the host about her time on the Transformers set and rumored relationship with co-star Shia LaBeouf during their time making the film.

“Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him. I’ve never been really private about that. I love him,” Fox told Cohen, as E! reported.

Cohen continued to prod Fox by asking if it was an on-screen romance. Fox was joined by Tyra Banks on the late-night talk show, and Banks asked if the two had a “showmance.” The Jennifer’s Body actress played coy.

“Sure,” she said with a smile.

In a 2011 interview with Details Magazine, as E! reported, LaBeouf confirmed that the couple shared a strong chemistry while filming Transformers and that electricity was evident on screen.

“Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen,” LaBeouf said.

Fox has been married to fellow actor Brian Austin Green since 2010, but the couple has been together, albeit on and off, since they met on the set of Hope and Faith in 2007. Green and Fox have 3 children: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. In 2015, Fox filed for divorce from Green, but the couple announced their reconciliation and the expectancy of their third child together shortly after.

Though it is unclear whether Fox was still romantically linked to Green when she and LaBeouf had their romantic tryst, LaBeouf shrugged the notion off in his Details interview when asked if there was an affair between the two.

“It was what it was,” LaBeouf said.

Fox also told Cohen that she would do a cameo in the Transformers films if asked, now that she has reconciled her very public spat with director Michael Bay.

“Yeah, we made up. I would for a cameo or something like that. I think that franchise has probably moved so far into a different universe with different actors and stuff that wouldn’t make sense, but I’m not against it. I wanted to do Ninja Turtles; I was a huge fan of it. And at that point, Michael and I were really good,” she said. “I get invited to his Christmas parties. We’re BFFs,” Fox gushed.