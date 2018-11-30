Donald Trump Baby Blimp Will Follow The President To G20 Summit In Argentina

It just wouldn't leave him alone.

Remember the Trump baby blimp?

It seems like the giant inflatable Trump balloon, which first debuted during the American president’s visit to the United Kingdom earlier this year, won’t leave him alone. According to Business Insider, the baby blimp is set to follow Trump all the way to Buenos Aires in Argentina, where the U.S. president is set to join other world leaders for the G20 summit on Friday and Saturday.

Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets in Buenos Aires with the Trump baby blimp to be placed right outside the Palace of the Argentine National Congress, the home of the Argentine legislature. When the protesters in London decided to introduce the inflatable balloon in July of this year, they couldn’t have expected just how much of a bad taste it would leave in the American president’s mouth. Trump vowed not to visit London because he said it made him feel “unwelcome” and largely kept his business outside of the English capital.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” he had told The Sun at the time. The baby blimp which was created at the cost of $6,390 by 36-year-old London-based artist Matt Bonner, also followed Trump to Ireland after his London visit, and then made an appearance earlier this month when Trump visited Paris on November 11. Trump was severely criticized for canceling a trip to a memorial for soldiers who died in World War I because of bad weather.

During the G20 summit, Trump is expected to meet world leaders including China president Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Surprisingly, however, Trump canceled a scheduled one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The fallout to their last meeting in Helsinki was so massive that it seems to have altered Trump’s position, even though the U.S. president maintained that it was on account of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine which had forced him to call off the meeting with Putin.

“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin.”

And while Trump might have a lot to discuss with world leaders during the G20 summit, Argentina now joins other nations which make the American president feel “unwelcome.”