‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Poses In A Bikini Alongside Speedo-Clad Husband Kroy

Kim and Kroy were showing off some serious skin in a new vacation snap.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann are proving that they’re certainly not afraid to show off some skin in a new beach snap on social media. Per a report from People, the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were showing off their skimpy swimwear together in a photo posted on Kim’s Instagram page on November 29 as they headed to the coast.

The snap showed the couple – who married back in 2011 – showing off their toned bodies as they spent some quality time together on a private beach in a tropical location.

The upload featured Kim showing off her tan and her curves in a black two-piece bikini, while Kroy went for the other end of the color spectrum as he opted to sport a pair of pretty revealing white speedo bottoms.

But while the skimpy speedos may not be for everybody, the RHOA star couldn’t help but gush over her husband’s choice of swimwear in the caption of the vacation snap.

“Private beach baby! My favorite place on earth,” Zolciak-Biermann told her 2.9 million followers in the caption of the photo, before then sharing a message just for her husband Kroy.

“Love your speedo Hunni bunni!!” she told her man via the revealing Instagram photo, adding eight fire emojis to her post.

The latest speedo shot of her man comes just a few months after Kim shared another upload showing her husband of seven years revealing his ripped body in another pair of tiny swim shorts.

This past August, Zolciak-Biermann used her Instagram page to show off two photos of Biermann taking an outdoor shower in a pair of skimpy navy shorts.

“Yes please! For the love of God!” she captioned the photos, jokingly calling them “Wet n Wild Wednesday” with a number of emojis with hearts for eyes.

She also told fans that it was eight years ago before the snaps were taken that Kroy actually tried to break up with her, though she admitted that their split only lasted a mere 24 hours.

Zolciak-Biermann then went on to call her husband her “ride or die,” her “rock,” her “heart,” and the “best daddy ever” as well as gushing that he is “the hottest man” she’s ever seen.

But while she likes to share photos of her husband in barely-there swimwear, Kim has also proven that she’s certainly not averse to showing off her own body.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, the reality star posted a bikini photo online for her millions of followers which showed her posing in a skimpy two-piece bikini in her bathroom.

In the caption, she admitted that she took the photo three times to get her booty to look “juicy.”