Priyanka Chopra Talks Early Relationship With Nick Jonas, Says He ‘Messaged Her First’

As in any modern love story, Priyanka Chopra’s relationship with Nick Jonas started through text. But, it wasn’t even a text directly to her, Chopra revealed when she and Jonas sat down for an interview with Vogue, as Chopra is the star of their January issue.

According to Chopra, it was Jonas who sent the first message that kicked off a months-long flirtatious texting relationship, but she wasn’t the one to receive the text. Jonas sent Chopra’s Quantico co-star Graham Rogers a message to talk about the actress.

“Priyanka. Is. Wow,” Jonas said in the text.

After that, on September 6, 2016, Jonas messaged Chopra via direct messaging on Twitter.

“I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” he wrote.

Rather than risking her team seeing their private Twitter conversation, Chopra simply responded by telling Jonas to just text her. Thus, a texting relationship was born.

Their messages were “friendly with an eye towards flirtation,” as Jonas recalled in the interview.

When they finally did meet in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last year, Jonas jokingly got down on one knee. He had asked Chopra for a drink, despite the fact that Chopra’s car was on the way to pick her up. She gave him five minutes of her time.

Wearing a velvet suit, Jonas got down on one knee in front of a crowd and asked where she had been all his life.

Chopra also revealed that, for their first official date, they met again for drinks, this time at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. After the date, Chopra invited Nick back to her apartment, where her mother was watching Law & Order in a nightgown.

The actress and musician hung out for a few hours and had a great time, but the night didn’t end with the gesture that Chopra had hoped for. In an effort to stay respectful in front of Chopra’s mother, Jonas didn’t kiss her.

“There was a back pat,” he explained. “She’s still upset about it.”

The couple attended the Met Gala in 2017 together, but they didn’t see each other for a year after that.

Chopra and Jonas met again for the 2018 Met Gala and went on their second official date after that. By the third date, Jonas said that he knew he wanted to marry her.

Jonas proposed to Chopra in July, and the two are set to be married in India this weekend. Jonas will wear a turban and carry a sword, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He will ride into the ceremony on a horse, and the couple will also walk around a fire seven times as part of Indian tradition, which Chopra wanted to honor in their wedding.