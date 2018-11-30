Ariana Grande Reveals Letter Written To Fans In Aftermath Of Manchester Bombing

One year after the horrible suicide attack that shook Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, the star has opened up about the incident in her new YouTube docuseries “Dangerous Woman Diaries.”

Per an article by People, the 25-year-old singer shared a heartfelt letter that she wrote to her fans regarding the attack that killed 22 people and left 500 others injured.

The letter was shared with fans during the fourth episode of the docuseries, which was aired on Thursday, November 29.

“I’m writing to you this February 22, 2018,” Grande said. “It’s been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It’s impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part,” she continued.

The star said that the fateful day — May 22, 2017 — will leave her speechless and filled with questions for the rest of her life.

“Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I’ve ever known. Music — pop music, stan culture — is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves. It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone. It is safe,” the No Tears Left To Cry singer added.

The star further added that when “something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that… it is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from.”

In an interview with ABC News in August this year, Ariana Grande told the show host that she was so shaken by the attack that she thought she wasn’t going to perform again. However, she said that the decision to not perform didn’t seem right because it was important for her to set a better example and remember those who lost their lives.

She added that she felt it was important not to let “hate, violence or any kind of darkness of that magnitude win in that scenario.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In the recent docuseries, Grande went on to explain that the tragedy taught her how to be resilient and not take life for granted, per People. She also praised the people of Manchester, the affected families, and her fans across the globe who supported her.

“Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated. To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment,” she said.

“The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity. ‘Like a handprint on my heart’… I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life.”

Following the tragedy, Ariana Grande donated all the revenue generated from the concert to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to assist victims and families impacted by the attack, the report said.