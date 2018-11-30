‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Poses In A Red Bikini Amid Husband’s Deportation Drama

Teresa posed in a bikini while vacationing with her four daughters in Turks & Caicos.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice doesn’t seem to be letting her husband Joe Giudice’s possible deportation back to his home country of Italy dampen her spirits too much as she enjoyed a family vacation with their four children this week. Per People, the reality star was putting on a very brave face on Instagram as she shared photos from a recent sun-filled vacation to Turks & Caicos, mere weeks after it was announced that her husband of almost 20 years could be deported from the U.S. after he completes his prison sentence in 2019.

One snap showed Teresa showing off her amazing body in a pretty skimpy two-piece bikini while taking a dip in the crystal-clear blue ocean.

Giudice was rocking a red bikini as she soaked up the sun with her four daughters, as the two-piece swimwear featured a fun ornate design across the top and bottom as well as a matching red-and-white-striped band on both pieces.

Teresa also appeared to have been doing a little swimming before standing in the water with her hand on her hip, as the RHONJ was rocking wet hair in the new bikini upload.

Writing in the caption, the author told her 1.4 million followers that she and her kids, 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana, were enjoying some downtime on Turks & Caicos’s Iguana Island, also known as Little Water Cay.

In addition to the bikini snap, where Teresa was rocking a pretty serious tan, she also shared photos of herself spending some quality time with her daughters in the very tropical location.

One sweet family photo upload to Instagram featured Giudice posing with Gabriella and Milania.

She wrote in the caption, “Mommy & Daughters time together there is nothing like it.”

The Bravo star then added #turksandcaicos, #bondingtime, #sisters, and #mommyanddaughters.

The sweet family snap came mere weeks after it was revealed that the family could, unfortunately, have to face a life without Giudice’s husband Joe or move their lives to his native country, Italy.

As reported by E! News in October, it was revealed that Teresa’s husband is expected to be deported back to the European country after being released from prison in March 2019.

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

“Joe is set to be released from prison in March 2019 and is then expected to be transferred into ICE custody,” the site reported.

However, Page Six claimed that Joe – who’s appeared alongside his wife and family on the Bravo reality series ever since it first began in 2009 prior to his incarceration – has appealed the decision to be deported after serving out his prison sentence, which began in 2016.

His attorney James Leonard Jr. told the site at the time that they “remain optimistic that Joe will soon be home with his family where he belongs.”