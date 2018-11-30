Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Body In A Dark Bikini During Swimwear Shoot

Candice posed in another skimpy bikini during a new swimwear photoshoot for her range.

Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel is showing off her amazing body in another outtake from her recent photoshoot for her own swimwear range. The stunning model – who welcomed her second child earlier this year – showed off her curves in another pretty skimpy two-piece bikini from her own collection on Instagram this week.

The latest bikini snap shared by the supermodel showed her standing against a cement wall backdrop as she modeled a dark string bikini from her Tropic of C line. The stunning outtake from the professional photoshoot showed Swanepoel posing with her arm up and behind her head as she stared sultrily into the camera.

Candice’s signature blonde hair was down and curled as she showed off her bikini body, while her seriously toned abs were also on full display in her brown swimwear.

Writing in the caption, the star – who recently strut herself on the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk in New York City – tagged her line and wrote the words “Desert Glow” with a cactus and a sparkle emoji. Desert Glow is the name of the collection.

She also tagged her location as being Amangiri, a resort at Canyon Point in Utah.

But this certainly isn’t the first glimpse at her amazing bikini body Swanepoel has given fans lately.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Swanepoel has been sharing various photos from her skin-baring swimwear Tropic of C photoshoot over the past few weeks, including posting a number of bikini photos to her social media accounts to show off some of the unique pieces from her line.

One of the most recent snaps showed the mom of two posing for the camera in a strapless black bikini.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared photos of Candice showing off some skin in a string white bikini from the same swimwear shoot.

The new photos surfaced mere months after the Victoria’s Secret model welcomed her second child into the world with fiance Hermann Nicoli.

People confirmed in June that Candice had given birth to her second child, a son named Ariel. She and Hermann are already parents to their first son, 20-month-old Anacan.

Swanepoel announced the news that she’d become a mom for the second time on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo and writing that she was feeling “Blessed.”

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

She then added, “Thank you so much for all the well wishes … Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect.”

Earlier this month, Candice spoke to Us Weekly backstage at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she admitted that she didn’t feel “perfect” after welcoming her baby boy a mere four months earlier but was okay with the fact that her body wasn’t exactly where she wanted it to be after the baby.

“I don’t feel perfect, but I feel like I’m the perfect version of me right now with the circumstances,” she said.