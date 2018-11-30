Theresa May To Confront Saudi Prince About Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi At G20 Summit

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she plans on raising the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 summit, which is taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to the Guardian, May expressed her desire to confront Mohammed bin Salman on the issue of Khashoggi’s murder on her way to Buenos Aires, saying that she wants a “full and transparent investigation.”

“I am intending to speak with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. The message that I give will be very clear… on this issue of Jamal Khashoggi but also on the issue of Yemen,” she told reporters.

“[On Khashoggi’s killing] we want to see a full and transparent investigation in relation to what happened and obviously those responsible being held to account.”

The prime minister added that she remains “deeply concerned” about the humanitarian situation in Yemen, where Salman launched a much-criticized military campaign that has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and sent the country into extreme poverty levels.

“The long-term solution for Yemen is a political situation and we will be encouraging all parties actually to look for that and work for that,” May added.

The British PM’s main goal for her G20 appearance is to encourage other nations to continue investing in their relationships with the United Kingdom, following a criticism from both national and international politicians regarding the Brexit deal she has agreed on with the European Union. She is set to hold six bi-lateral meetings with different world leaders during the two-day summit, but not with U.S. President Donald Trump nor with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Trump has slammed May’s Brexit deal and said it may impact future trade.

The UK’s relationship with Russia is also very fraught at the moment, as May is a fierce critic of Putin’s policies, including his latest decision to step up Russian military incursions in Ukraine. During her flight to Buenos Aires, May said she will continue to call for sanctions unless Russia changes their “behavior.”

The Argentinian capital has been gearing up for the summit with security operations set up all throughout the city as thousands plan to gather and protest. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Argentinian government even encouraged residents to leave the city during the weekend, as public transports will be canceled, flights will be diverted, and extreme security measures will be implemented.