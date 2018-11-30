Lady Gaga Wears Sexy See-Through Dress To Honor ‘Star Is Born’ Co-Star Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga wore a sexy and sensational see-through dress to honor her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper at a Los Angeles awards event where the actor was the evening’s big winner.

The Joanne singer had all eyes firmly on her at the awards event in Los Angeles on Thursday night, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Cooper was honored at the 32nd American Cinematheque Award Presentation, as reported by The Mirror.

The singer wore her blond hair pulled back firmly away from her face, leaving all eyes on her see-through, cream-colored lace, floor-length dress.

In the interest of modesty, the star sported white pasties and pale underwear.

She finished off her sexy and commanding look with stunning Amwaj diamond earrings, as noted by The Mirror.

Cooper was honored for his contribution to the art of Moving Pictures.

Lady Gaga was not alone in her love for her A Star Is Born co-star. Also, there to honor Cooper were Vince Vaughn and wife Kyla, Ed Helms, Alyssa Milano, and Sam Elliott.

Elliot, who co-starred along with Cooper and Gaga in A Star Is Born and is on a fast-track to a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his work as Bobby Maine, applauded his friend as he received his award.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for American Cinematheque

Much has been made about Gaga’s love and affection for Cooper, who helmed the flick and gave the singer-turned-actress the role of a lifetime. But little is known about the bond shared between Elliot and Cooper.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for American Cinematheque

IndieWire reported that Cooper crafted his character’s entire speech pattern and gravely tone around that of Elliot. Cooper was crafting his character’s entire backstory on his long-held desire to sound like his own brother Bobby Maine. When it came time to cast said brother, no one else would do. It had to be Elliott.

In hopes of scoring Elliot for the part, Cooper re-recorded an entire interview Elliott did years earlier, using his Cooper-as-Elliott, Jackson-as-Bobby voice. Then, he invited Elliott to give it a listen.

“He’d made this commitment. It seemed to me like he’d been doing this for four months with this voice coach,” Elliott said. “I thought, ‘Wow. What if I’m not available?’ Or what if, I don’t know, what if I don’t want to do the movie?”

He continued, “Not that that was ever gonna be a thought in my mind. But I thought, ‘Wow, that was an amazing, ballsy kind of commitment he made.’ He not only made the decision to do it, he achieved what he set out to do, which I think is just typical Bradley Cooper. I don’t think there’s anything this guy can’t do.”

A Star is Born is in theaters now.