Rita Ora Reportedly Dating ‘Spider-Man’ Actor Andrew Garfield

Rita Ora is reportedly in a relationship with fellow Brit Andrew Garfield.

According to the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old singer is dating the Spider-Man star, but their romance is still in the early stages.

“Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago,” a source said.

“But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal. It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.”

The Phoenix singer recently revealed during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show that she had split from her boyfriend of 13 months, Andrew Watt. The couple was first linked when they were spotted enjoying a romantic escape in Rome, Italy, but they reportedly broke up last September. She had previously dated world-famous Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, who she has referred to as her “first love,” for over a year before calling it quits in 2014.

On the other hand, 35-year-old Andrew dated his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, who he met on set in 2011, for about four years until they split for good in 2015. He was also pictured locking lips with actress Susie Abromeit back in September, but it seems like the two have separated since then.

Despite having called it quits with his former flame and La La Land actress Emma Stone, the two remain on good terms and were even spotted having dinner together earlier this year, as reported by the Sun. Andrew also praised his ex’s work, saying he is “constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself. It’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is.”

Andrew Garfield for Modern Luxury December issue 2018! pic.twitter.com/IgSiB5Oeq7 — andrew garfield (@bestofgarfieId) November 27, 2018

And while neither Rita nor Andrew has officially confirmed the relationship, both the singer and the Oscar-nominated actor attended the Evening Standard Theater Awards separately just a couple of weeks ago. She is in the middle of promoting her new album Phoenix and is currently in Australia, where she attended the 2018 ARIA Awards in Sydney.

The blonde beauty also attended the Cartier Precious Cargo Party in Sydney this week, where she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction when she was walking down the red carpet and a huge gust of wind lifted her see-through, nude-colored dress, leaving her booty partially exposed. However, Rita seemed undisturbed as she carried on and continued smiling and posing for the cameras.