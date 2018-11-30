Kris Jenner Will Be Showing Off Her Dance Moves With A Cameo In Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video

Singer Ariana Grande’s highly anticipated “Thank U, Next” music video will feature some well-known faces, including that of momager Kris Jenner, reports the Daily Mail. The 63-year-old is expected to make a cameo in the music video, where she will reportedly “bust a move.”

The video, coming out Friday, will also include familiar faces such as Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Bennett, Courtney Chipolone, Jonathan Bennett, Troye Sivan, and Ariana’s YouTube impersonator Gabi DeMartino. It will feature clips from her favorite films, including Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On.

Ariana has been teasing her fans in the days leading up to the release by posting little snippets and stills of the video. In one photo, she wears a wedding dress while channeling Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) in the 2004 romance 13 Going On 30. The 13 Going On 30 clip also features a 13-year-old version of herself. Another snippet shows the “God is a woman” singer dressed up as Legally Blonde‘s Harvard law student Elle Woods.

The song “Thank U, Next” focuses on how all of the men in Ariana’s past have helped her grow and become the person she is today and how grateful she is to them. She makes references to ex-boyfriends, including Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, the late Mac Miller, and 25-year-old SNL star Pete Davidson.

After the death of Miller in September and her breakup with ex-fiancé Davidson, Ariana released the song about finding peace with herself and the past in a touching display of inner strength and self-awareness.

In the songstress’s new docu-series, she opens up about the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, where suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds of others. The star suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the bombing, which she talks about in the fourth episode, “Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries,” reported Sky News.