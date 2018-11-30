Kate Middleton’s Stunning Refusal Of Prince Charles’ Birthday Request

Kate Middleton’s stunning refusal of Prince’s Charles special request for his 70th birthday was wholeheartedly backed by her husband Prince William, who stood beside his wife as she put her royal foot down.

Middleton felt that her royal father-in-law was asking for something that would cause eyebrows to raise in the palace and spoke out against what she felt was not a great public relations move, solidifying her role in the House of Windsor as she looks into her future as a royal monarch.

Prince Charles, according to The Daily Star, wanted to just take an official photo with his grandchildren – Prince George, Princess Charlott, and Prince Louis – to mark his 70th birthday.

The photos would have been one of the many that Charles took to mark the memorable occasion. But Royally Obsessed, a podcast dedicated to all things royal, revealed the refusal in a discussion about the photos and Charles’ birthday celebrations.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided everyone should be in the photo instead, which royal experts Kaitlin Menza and Lisa Ryan believe may have caused a rift in the royal family.

“We don’t know what’s happening in the palace, but I feel like behind the scenes things might not be going so well,” Menza said.

Royal expert Ryan also believes there are “certain PR and ego reasons” why Charles’ sons needed to be in his official birthday photos.

“I think they should be there because it’s a family portrait and it’s his sons, so why wouldn’t they be there,” she stated.

But the pair also believed there was a much more logical reason why William and Kate should step into the frame and it was all about the children, who are all under the age of 5, alleged The Daily Star.

Ryan explained, “practically speaking, they’re three toddlers or infants. It’s much easier to have their parents there to keep them calm and wrangle them, as opposed to having one 70-year-old trying to hold three tiny children at once.”

The Prince of Wales recently noted during a royal appearance that his beloved grandchildren “wear him out.”

Prince Charles will be surrounded by even more children in the spring of 2019 when son Prince Harry welcomes his first child with wife Meghan Markle. The former Suits star and the prince announced in October they would welcome their first child together. The couple married in May of 2018 after a one-year whirlwind courtship and engagement.