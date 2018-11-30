Lisa Vanderpump Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic With Daughter Pandora In The ’90s

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star rocks a mean pair of mom jeans in the family snap.

Lisa Vanderpump is known for her gorgeous glam gowns and stylish hats, but back in the day, she knew how to rock a pair of mom jeans. The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently posted a throwback photo to Instagram which showed her looking very different than the diva she is today.

In the snap, which you can see below, a 30-something Vanderpump poses with her young daughter Pandora in her kitchen in the early 1990s. The future Bravo star is wearing a casual white shirt and high-waisted jeans with a belt as she holds the family’s pet bunny in her arms. Vanderpump also has much shorter hair than usual and is wearing little makeup in the photo.

Lisa Vanderpump is unrecognizable in the throwback photo mostly due to her hairstyle and the outfit she is wearing. The Bravo star has managed to stay youthful looking in the 25 years since she posed for the kitchen snap with her little girl. Vanderpump previously told the Dr. Oz Show she actually welcomes the fact that she is aging.

“Well there’s a lot of things you can do, but I actually do embrace getting older,” Vanderpump said, per the Daily Dish. “So do I fight against it? Of course I do. I have to. Do I have all the little tricks? A little bit of filler, a little bit of Botox, the Retin A, the masks, all those things. Yes, I do, absolutely.”

There’s no doubt that Lisa Vanderpump’s appearance has changed dramatically over the years. The throwback photo comes about a decade after the former actress appeared in the music video for ABC’s song “Poison Arrow.” Vanderpump was 22-years-old when she starred in the video for the British new wave band, and if you didn’t know it was her, you would probably never recognize her as the video vixen in the club scene.

You can see Lisa Vanderpump in the “Poison Arrow” video below.

Back in her big-haired days, Lisa Vanderpump also appeared in the music videos for ABC’s “Mantrap” and “What In the Name of Love” by the group Naked Eye. The future restaurant mogul also starred in the short-lived drama series Baywatch Nights and in several TV movies.

You can see Lisa Vanderpump on Vanderpump Rules, premiering Dec. 3, and on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it returns to Bravo in early 2019.