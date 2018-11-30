Fitness Guru Tammy Hembrow Caught Vaping With Electronic Cigarette, Criticized For The Unhealthy Behavior

Instagram model and fitness inspiration Tammy Hembrow was seen vaping with an electronic cigarette outside of LAX airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday, reported the Daily Mail. She has since received criticism from fans who idolize her for her fitness and health regimens.

Tammy was leaving a chauffeur-driven limousine when she was spotted sucking on the black vape cigarette. The mom-of-two was dressed casually in a white crop-top long-sleeve shirt showing off her tight, toned abdomen and light gray sweatpants. She completed the look with white sneakers and a black shoulder bag. She had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a messy ponytail and wore thick black mascara and glossed lips.

As the model collected her bags from the limousine driver, smoke could be seen billowing out of her mouth. Scientists have recently warned that the controversial device could cause harmful inflammation in the lungs. Research reported earlier this summer urged “cautious skepticism” over the safety of the devices.

The fitness queen is well-known for posting sexy, revealing photos of herself on Instagram, often times dressed in a barely there bikini that highlights her ample backside and sculpted figure. Her 8.9 million followers love her photos and call her an “inspiration” and a “goddess.” She has also developed a series of fitness-related products, including an activewear line, called Saski Collection, and a fitness app, called TammyFit.

The Australian native provides subscribers to the app with insider fitness tips and tricks while making available tools that help them amp their fitness goals and achieve the body of their dreams. The app includes demo videos and healthy recipes, in addition to assisting users with their weekly workout schedule.

The Instagram model’s fans love the apps and have left it rave reviews on the iTunes store.

“I love this app! It helps me when I go to the gym and when I want to workout at home. It’s so easy to follow and takes the anxiety of knowing what to do off the table. Instead of using my booty program pdf on my phone, this app has made it easy to follow along. It also has videos of Tammy doing all the exercises slowly, as well as written instructions. It’s a fairly easy routine where you can build upon it and make it harder for yourself over time.”

Another user commented that the app is filled with everything anyone needs to reach their fitness goals and that Tammy is an amazing fitness trainer.