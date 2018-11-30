Former Guns N’ Roses Manager Claims Axl Rose Was Under A Satanic Spell

'Axl wasted his prime, he could have been of great significance in guiding people’s states of mind.'

Axl Rose has been called a lot of things over the years, but he’s never been called a tool of Satan. However, that’s exactly what former Guns N’ Rose manager Doug Goldstein is hinting at in a bizarre claim on his Twitter account.

Alternative Nation reports that Goldstein has recently taken a pot shot at another former Guns N’ Roses manager, Alan Niven. Niven, who managed Guns N’ Roses between 1987 and 1991, has been accused of hiring a satanic specialist to cast spells on Axl and Goldstein.

Goldstein tweeted “[Current GN’R manager] Fernando Lebeis, you guys are unreal! Niven was with GN’R for three years and hired a Satan specialist to cast spells on Axl and myself… I was with Axl for 17 years and more than doubled the band’s royalty rate. Niven gets thanked on the new box set and nothing mentioning me… Wow.”

Goldstein, who is a proud Christian, had his bizarre claims reinforced by a G N’ R fan who said, “I have never trusted certain people around Axl! Praise and respect to you Doug! A Satan specialist, that is insane and so evil! I am a Christian and I have a very good Christian friend who is also an Astrologer, she told me a long time ago Axl needs to wake up to cons around him.”

Alan Niven once compared Axl to Muhammad Ali in a 2016 interview with Mitch Lafon, lamenting what had become of Axl.

“I’m looking at what Ali stood for and what he was prepared to give up and the spirit of the man, and at the same time I’m really disappointed to see Axl playing in AC/DC and running around under a pair devil horns. There’s an old maxim that I’ve always tried to follow, which is: ‘Never defend the devil.’ Axl wasted his prime, he could have been of great significance in guiding people’s states of mind.” Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Niven has rubbished Goldstein’s claims and called his statement “just crazy pants,” according to a report by Alternative Nation. Niven added that his friends know what a spiritual person he is and he has long been married to a “lightworker.”

He blamed Goldstein for the “rapid disintegration” of the band and also pointed out that on his watch Axl did not wear Manson t-shirts or t-shirts denigrating Christ.

Niven added, “In the end one usually finds that evil is actually more banal than we fear, and based in greed and ego.”