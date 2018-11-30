Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down To Her Lingerie In Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From Her Raunchy ‘GQ’ Shoot

She might just be the Kardashian of the moment, and Kourtney wants to make sure she rides that sensual wave for as long as possible. After sharing some of the incredibly raunchy pictures of her new GQ Mexico cover, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to Instagram to give her 70.1 million followers a sneak peek of some behind-the-scenes photos she took while getting ready for the photo shoot.

Kourt showed off her amazing physique by posting a couple of mirror selfies wearing only some very revealing lingerie as she prepared for her GQ shoot, in which she also posed fully naked. The 39-year-old told her fans that both her GQ Mexico and GQ Latin America December/January covers was out on newsstands now. The pictures proved very popular among her followers, as her posted racked up over 1.4 million likes and nearly 8,000 comments in just a few hours.

Her fans were also quick to shower her with compliments, with one user commenting “She literally looks the youngest out of the three siblings,” while another said “The most interesting to look at,” followed by a heart emoji, in reference to Kourtney and Kim’s infamous argument, in which Kim accuses her older sister of being the “least interesting to look at.” One fan even joked, “Scott Disick has left the chat.”

Kourtney’s ex and father of her three children, Scott, was apparently very “impressed” with her new photo shoot, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“Scott was very impressed with how hot Kourtney looked in her GQ pics. He gave her credit and was very complimentary of how she owned the shoot. Of course, Scott being Scott he also took it as a chance to get in some digs at Kourtney about how she looks better now than when they were together,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Kourtney can laugh it off when he takes those shots because she knows she’s in the best shape of her life. She has never felt sexier or more confident, she feels like she’s in her prime.”

“All the hours in the gym are a big part of her body confidence being so high, but she also loves dating younger guys, they make her feel so sexy and empowered,” the insider added.

And while Scott may joke about Kourtney’s physique, the former couple seem to be getting along great. They even spent Thanksgiving together with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.