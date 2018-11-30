Rihanna Lives Little To The Imagination In Lace Lingerie Set For Latest Instagram Post

Rihanna has been extremely busy over the past few months, but the star always manages to find the time to touch base with her fans. And now that she’s dropping her holiday collection for SAVAGE X FENTY, her lingerie brand, it only makes sense that she would give her followers a sneak peek of the new products about to hit the stores by posing in them herself.

RiRi took to Instagram to share a racy picture of herself wearing a gorgeous blue lace lingerie set that had fans going absolutely wild. The plunging corset-style ensemble showcased her ample cleavage and her curvy figure, and she paired it with a big blue head piece for some extra drama. In the snap, the 30-year-old is seen sitting in a glass bubble chair that’s been installed inside a little boat, as she is surrounded by flowers and a lake sits in the background.

And while one would think one business venture would be enough to keep her occupied, the singer has proved unstoppable throughout the year. Apart from her lingerie designer gig, and the success of her makeup brand Fenty Beauty, she also found her voice as a beauty blogger by setting up a YouTube channel, where she holds her weekly Tutorial Tuesdays With Rihanna sessions.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the Barbados native has also been perfecting her acting skills, following the success of her role in Ocean’s 8. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she will starring role in the a new film, Guava Island, alongside her talented friend Donald Glover. The “This Is America” artist gave his own fans a brief teaser of the movie during a concert at the PHAROS Festival in New Zealand. In the clip, Glover is seen serenading Rihanna before seemingly being taking hostage.

“We live in paradise but none of us actually have the time or the means to live here,” he says in the brief clip. “We work hard. We deserve a day off,” he added.

And while not much is known about the movie yet, the internet has gone crazy over the idea of the two working together. The news should keep RiRi’s fans happy for a while, as they have been asking for new music for a while now, a fact that even the singer has made fun of on Twitter. Rihanna’s last project Anti was released in January 2016, and it seems like she is taking a break from her music career to focus on all the other projects she has going on.