‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, November 29: Hope Intervenes When Taylor Gets In Brooke’s Face

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, November 29 states that Hope Logan spencer (Annika Noelle) was shocked about what Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had just told her. She had just learned that Taylor was Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) shooter. Liam told her that it frightened him when he saw how Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) had been screaming at her. Liam told his wife that Bill promised Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he wouldn’t hand her mother over to the cops.

Hope remembered that at the time of the shooting Bill had been in love with Steffy. According to Soap Central, she asked him who was in on Taylor’s secret. He told her that only Bill, Steffy and he knew. Nobody else was in on the secret. He said that he just wanted to warn her about Taylor. Hope said that there was no knowing what would set Taylor off.

In the meantime, Taylor and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) happily reminisced and spoke about their kids. They agreed that Bill ruined Steffy’s life. Talk turned to Hope’s coming baby. Taylor worried that once the baby was born Liam would focus all his attention on the newborn and Hope, leaving Steffy and Kelly (Zoe Pennington) fending for themselves again. Ridge felt that Liam would not abandon Steffy and Kelly.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke was also discussing the impending birth with Steffy. She sharply told Steffy not to ruin the birth for Hope. She told Steffy that once the baby was born, Liam would have to focus all his attention on his wife and his new daughter. Steffy told her that she and Hope would work things out. Brooke told Steffy to give Liam space once the baby arrives.

Taylor heard Brooke’s last comment, and was not happy. She leapt to her daughter’s defense and screamed, “Are you kidding me?” She then lambasted Brooke by telling her that she couldn’t make decisions on Liam’s behalf. Kelly and Steffy were his family first. Taylor said that Brooke was trying to bully Steffy into agreeing not to be there for her and Kelly. Brooke felt that Steffy needed to accept that the focus would be on Hope and the baby soon. Taylor said that she was entitled. Hope entered the room just as Taylor screamed, “I hate you!” Remembering what Liam had said about Taylor, Hope intervened and stood between the two. She told Taylor that she wasn’t that innocent either.

Liam assured Steffy that he wouldn’t neglect his oldest daughter Kelly once Hope’s baby was born. He also told her the scene that he had witnessed between Taylor and Hope earlier. He said that he told Hope that Taylor had shot Bill. Steffy was floored that he had revealed their secret.