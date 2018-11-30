Trump's boyfriend, Michael Boulos is from Lagos, Nigeria.

Tiffany Trump, the second daughter of Donald Trump, and the only child of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, is quietly dating a guy from one of those countries that her father publicly referred to as “s**tholes,” which should make for an awkward holiday season.

Page Six says that Tiffany Trump has been low key dating London based Michael Boulos, who was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate dealing with construction, vehicles, and retail. Trump reportedly met Boulos, who is of Lebanese descent, in Mykonos, Greece, this summer, and the two have been together ever since, and Boulos did indeed attend the Trump Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving.

A friend shared that the two have been very happy.

“Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar. But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations.”

Boulos attended school in Nigeria, and his brother, Fares, is an actor and rapper in the country. The company owned by the family is called Boulos Enterprises, which is publicly traded.

Donald Trump caused a rift with various African countries when he was quoted as saying that several places were s**thole countries.

“Why are we having all these people from s**thole countries come here?”

Nigerian leaders called the comments “deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable.”

Tiffany Trump has been the child of Donald Trump who has posted most often on social media about topics that her father has dismissed publicly, which include her support of the Me Too marches. While her other half-siblings have their financial futures secured, friends say that Donald Trump pays for Tiffany’s education and that’s about it, saying that she and her mother have had to walk on eggshells around the president in order to get help with regular things.

“She says she is not guaranteed anything, which is one of the reasons Tiffany and Marla have been so respectful of her dad and tiptoed around so much.”

Friends say that Tiffany has asked Ivanka to talk to their father on her behalf.

“Donald paid for her college and gave her an apartment, but she did not get any allowance. She did ask her sister to talk to him about changing that though. Ironically enough they’re very close now.”