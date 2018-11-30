‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Faces Nightmare After Inferno

Explosive new Young and the Restless spoilers show that Nikki faces a nightmare attack after an inferno incinerates a barn at the ranch. While fans hoped to see the conclusion of the J.T. murder storyline during November sweeps, the beat goes on into December.

When a fire breaks out at the barn at Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) house, both Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and her mother realize that somebody else knows about J.T. The question is who?

Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young gave Soap Opera Digest some teasers on this fiery new storyline.

“Nikki is no stranger to trouble. She knows the barn fire is a message that the Newman family is under attack,” he said.

While it might be easy to suspect Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) because she knows about J.T. and used that knowledge to blackmail the Fab Four, she is small time compared to what the Newmans feel they’re dealing with.

“They know this is far beyond Tessa’s skill set. The bigger question now is who is close enough to know the secret about J.T. and is using this secret to torment the Newmans,” Young said.

However, given the bad guys that Tessa obviously knows who helped her with her sister, as well as the fact that Victoria threatened to set her up, it’s possible that Tessa got herself some help to really stick to the women before they had the chance to pin J.T.’s murder on her.

“All of these months we’ve been picturing this supervillain, but really we’ve been terrorized by a singing barista.” – Phyllis #YR pic.twitter.com/p8OL9ecE4A — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 27, 2018

Of course, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is on the scene investigating in between his relationship woes with his wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and Sharon (Sharon Case). He’s bound and determined to get to the bottom of the J.T. case.

“The women know they must be very careful of what they say in front of Rey or giving away their real feelings, but they also know that the ranch may not be the safest place for them right now. It’s very clear to Nikki and Victoria that Rey is keeping a careful eye on them and waiting for the moment when someone will make a mistake and spill information that reveals what really happened to J.T.”

They are lucky Rey is somewhat distracted with his personal life. He advises Nikki and Victoria to leave the area of the fire, but Rey does not know the whole story yet. Because of that, they realize they may not be safe at the ranch house.

Unfortunately for Nikki, Young reveals that she faces an even more stringent set of circumstances as the violence against her escalates after the fire.

“She will receive a chilling message reminding her of what she did to J.T. The walls are closing in, and Nikki will wrestle with some old demons as she deals with this latest attack on her family,” Young said of the Newman family matriarch.