Kate Middleton Discusses Her Poor Foreign Language Skills

The Duchess of Cambridge hopes her children have better foreign language skills than she does.

Kate Middleton is the definition of poise and class. Whether it be public speaking, athletics, or greeting the common people, the Duchess of Cambridge seems to handle every situation with grace and dignity. However, there is one skill she admits she’s lacking in and hopes her children are better at than her. She recently discussed that she struggles with her foreign language skills and wishes she was able to speak more fluently in other tongues, according to People.

On Wednesday, Middleton took the time to talk with the crowd outside of Leicester University that lined the streets in hopes of catching a glimpse of her. Adoring fans brought the duchess flowers and some even hung outside dormitory windows to watch her pass by. The royal greeted and shook hands with many of the well-wishers, including one who mentioned she was from Italy.

“It’s very nice to see you. I should be saying, ‘Ciao,'” Middleton said before talking about how poor her foreign language skills are. “I have to make sure my children are better than me, that’s my aim,” the duchess told the Italian woman.

Middleton was serious when she said she plans to make sure her children are fluent in other languages. Prince George is only 5-years-old, and is already learning French in school while many children are still learning how to properly speak in their native tongue. The royal parents also took care to ensure that the children are exposed to new languages at home. Their nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, is native to Spain. Charlotte and George have the opportunity to pick up the basics of her language as well.

Middleton doesn’t consider herself to be fluent in Italian, but she is able to understand some of the language. After she graduated from college, she took a year off to travel abroad in 2000. During this time, she spent several months living in Italy, where she picked up some Italian and had the opportunity to be immersed in a culture foreign to her.

Aside from discussing foreign language, Middleton also talked about her children and how excited they are for the upcoming holidays.

“They’re doing well, thank you. They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up. And Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy,” the duchess said of her youngest son.