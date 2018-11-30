Zac Efron Shows Off ‘Killer’ Look As Ted Bundy For New Movie

The heartthrob posted a photo of himself from the new movie, 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,' on Instagram, and the transformation is impressive.

Zac Efron is certainly moving into a completely different realm for his role in the new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, where he steps into the role of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

The 31-year-old actor posted a photo of himself in costume donning the Ted Bundy look, and he definitely appears to pull it off.

He posted the photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Ready for Sundance! #extremelywickedshockinglyevilandvile.”

In the photo, Efron appears to be in a courtroom while looking quite like Ted Bundy; it’s a really impressive transformation for the actor who is known for his roles as a heartthrob.

Efron has appeared and starred in many popular films, including The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, Neighbors, and plenty of others.

The film will follow the life of Ted Bundy and will be from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend. It will show her struggles with accepting the true nature of her boyfriend, which could make for quite the interesting take on the life of someone generally regarded as completely evil.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is directed by Joe Berlinger, who is known for Paradise Lost among other films.

Kloepfer is played by Lily Collins, who is known for roles in films such as The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Love, Rosie, and Mirror Mirror, where she played Snow White.

Joining Efron and Collins is John Malkovich, who takes on the role of Edward Cowart, the judge who presided over Bundy’s trial in 1979. Malkovich has appeared in films such as Being John Malkovich, The Man in the Iron Mask, and In the Line of Fire.

Other names in the film include Jim Parsons as Larry Simpson, Angela Sarafyan as Joanna, Jeffrey Donovan as John O’Connell, and Haley Joel Osment as Detective Jerry Thompson.

The film will see its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, 2019. No information is available at this time for when and if the film will see a wider theatrical release.

Theodore Robert Bundy is one of the more notorious serial killers in American history. Before he was executed, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides spanning seven states between 1974 and 1978. That’s only the number of victims to which he confessed, and reports indicate that the number could be even higher. He was executed in the electric chair on January 24, 1989.

According to Polly Nelson, a member of his defense team, “Ted was the very definition of heartless evil.”